Canada's Bombardier Inc is in talks to sell its business-jet unit to U.S. maker of Cessna jets, Textron Inc , the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/bombardier-in-talks-to-sell-business-jet-unit-to-textron-11580835712?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=2, citing people familiar with the matter.