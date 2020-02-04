Ralph Lauren holiday margin gets boost from higher prices for winter wear



Source: www.nytimes.com



Higher prices for Ralph Lauren Corp's down jackets and fleeces during the crucial holiday season boosted its margin and helped the company beat quarterly profit estimates on Tuesday, sending the fashion house's shares up over 8%. More in feeds.reuters.com »