Ups and downs: the battle to buy Thyssenkrupp's elevator unit

Finland's Kone and private equity firms are battling to buy ThyssenKrupp's prized elevator division worth more than 15 billion euros ($16.6 billion), a deal which would be Europe's biggest private equity deal in 13 years.