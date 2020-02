Defense aircraft demand boosts U.S. factory orders; underlying weakness lingers



Added: 04.02.2020 15:38 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.vosizneias.com



New orders for U.S.-made goods increased by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years in December amid strong demand for defense aircraft, but weak business spending on equipment pointed to limited scope for a sharp rebound in manufacturing even as business confidence is improving. More in feeds.reuters.com »