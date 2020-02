Jeweler Pandora says China business at a 'standstill'



Pandora's business in China has ground to a halt, the jewelry maker and retailer said on Tuesday, as a new flu-like virus forced the company to shut around a third of its stores in one of its top markets and shoppers stay at home. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Jewel