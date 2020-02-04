Higher winterwear prices boost Ralph Lauren holiday margins; shares rise 6%



Source: www.tapinto.net



Ralph Lauren Corp beat market expectations for the holiday-quarter profit on Tuesday, as higher prices for its winterwear boosted margins, sending the fashion house's shares up 6% in premarket trading. More in feeds.reuters.com »