Starboard pressures eBay to sell classifieds business



Added: 04.02.2020



Source: techcrunch.com



Activist shareholder Starboard Value LP on Tuesday sent a letter to eBay Inc's board, saying the ecommerce company has not made enough progress in its plan to separate its classifieds business. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: eBay