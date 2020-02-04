ï»¿Tuesday, 04 February 2020
Wizz Air's top shareholder cuts stake to comply with ownership rules
Added: 04.02.2020 11:17 | 15 views | 0 comments
Source: www.topaviationnews.com
Wizz Air's largest shareholder, U.S.-based private equity firm Indigo Partners, carried out a long-time plan to cut its stake in the company as the Budapest-based low-cost airline works to comply with European Union ownership rules.
