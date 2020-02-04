MUFG reports first quarterly loss in decade on writedown at Indonesian unit

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) , Japan's largest lender by assets, reported a net loss in the third quarter, for the first time in nearly a decade, as its banking unit booked a one-off charge on an Indonesian subsidiary.