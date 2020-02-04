Pilots, flight attendants demand flights to China stop as virus fear mounts worldwide



Source: www.unfamiliardestinations.com



Pilots and flight attendants are demanding airlines stop flights to China as health officials declare a global emergency over the rapidly spreading coronavirus, with American Airlines' pilots filing a lawsuit seeking an immediate halt. More in feeds.reuters.com »