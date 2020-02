Carlsberg beer sales hit by China's shuttered karaoke bars



Empty Chinese streets and karaoke bars will hit short-term sales in Carlsberg's biggest market, but the Danish brewer said on Tuesday it was not changing its forecast or strategy for China as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Beer