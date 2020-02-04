Carlsberg sees mid-single-digit operating profit growth in 2020



Source: scandasia.com



Danish brewer Carlsberg on Tuesday reported full-year sales broadly in line with expectations, helped by stronger sales in Asia, and said it expects to deliver mid-single-digit organic operating profit growth in 2020. More in feeds.reuters.com »