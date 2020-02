U.S. banks keep business loan standards unchanged in fourth quarter



Loan officers at U.S. banks reported leaving lending standards for businesses and most commercial real estate unchanged in the fourth quarter, a Federal Reserve survey showed on Monday, although they expect to tighten standards for most types of business loans this year. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: FED