Global stocks jump as China markets reopen, dollar gains



Source: www.wsj.com



The dollar strengthened and a gauge of global stocks jumped, lifted by an unexpected rebound in U.S. manufacturing that helped temper fears that caused stocks overnight in Asia to plunge on the potential impact of the coronavirus in China. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Stocks