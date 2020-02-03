Obituary: Bernard Ebbers, convicted of orchestrating WorldCom fraud, dead at 78



Source: www.cnet.com



Bernard Ebbers, who built WorldCom Inc into a telecommunications giant and was convicted in one of the largest U.S. accounting scandals, died on Sunday, his family said in a statement. He was 78. More in feeds.reuters.com »