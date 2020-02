Chinese markets tumble on coronavirus fears



Source: www.businessinsider.com.au



Chinese stock and commodity markets fell heavily at the open on Monday, in the first trading session after an extended Lunar New Year break, as investors dumped risky assets in response to rising fears about the spread of a new virus across China. More in feeds.reuters.com » Money Tags: Stocks