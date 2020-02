Investors brace for ugly start to post-holiday trade in China



Added: 02.02.2020 22:28 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.istockphoto.com



Investors are bracing for a potential plunge in Chinese markets on Monday when onshore trade in stocks, bonds, yuan and commodities resumes following the Lunar New Year break and a steep global selldown on fears about the spread of a new virus. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Stocks