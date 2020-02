Burger King says it never promised Impossible Whoppers were vegan



Burger King, saying it never billed its "Impossible Whoppers" as vegan or promised to cook them a particular way, said a proposed class action by a vegan customer over the plant-based patties being cooked on the same grills as meat burgers should be thrown out. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Tim Cook