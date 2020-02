PG&E proposes board revamp in revised bankruptcy plan



Added: 01.02.2020 8:20 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thetelegraph.com



Bankrupt California power producer PG&E Corp said on Saturday it had submitted an updated bankruptcy reorganization plan including a new board of directors and new roles aimed at addressing concerns raised by California Governor Gavin Newsom. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: California