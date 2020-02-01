China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46: state media



Source: acidcow.com



The total number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 259 by the end of Friday, Jan. 31, up by 46, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing numbers from the country's National Health Commission. More in feeds.reuters.com »