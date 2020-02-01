Factbox: Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond



Added: 31.01.2020 22:30 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.archdaily.com



A coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of China's central province of Hubei, has spread to more than 9,800 people globally, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic. The new virus has killed 213 people. [nL4N29Z6DC] More in feeds.reuters.com »