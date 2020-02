U.S. declares coronavirus public health emergency after imposing quarantines



Source: www.ibtimes.com



The Trump administration, while insisting the risk to Americans from coronavirus is low, nevertheless declared a public health emergency on Friday and announced the extraordinary step of barring entry to the United States of foreign nationals who have traveled to China.