China's Hubei reports 45 new coronavirus deaths, total at 249



Source: english.sina.com



China's Hubei province, the epicentre of a coronavirus epidemic, reported 45 new deaths from the outbreak on Friday, bringing the total to 249, the local health commission said on Saturday. More in feeds.reuters.com »