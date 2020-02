Nearly 200 Americans airlifted from China placed under coronavirus quarantine



Added: 31.01.2020 22:16 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ehow.com



Nearly 200 Americans evacuated from China and voluntarily confined to a California air base for 72 hours of coronavirus screenings were placed under a mandatory 14-day quarantine on Friday, as U.S. health officials intensified precautions against spread of the disease. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: California