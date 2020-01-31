Airbus to pay around 1 billion euros in UK slice of global bribery settlement

Airbus , the world's largest aircraft maker, will pay just under 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion)in a British settlement to draw a line under a three-and-a-half year criminal investigation into allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption.