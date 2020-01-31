Westpac hit with class-action suit in U.S. linked to money-laundering case

Australia's No. 2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said on Saturday a class-action lawsuit, naming former Chief Executive Brian Hartzer and interim CEO Peter King as defendants, has been filed in a U.S. court on behalf of its shareholders.