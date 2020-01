Ransomware-hit Travelex says it has recovered its UK website

Added: 31.01.2020 16:48 | 3 views | 0 comments

Travelex's UK website is now back online, the currency service provider said in an update https://www.travelex.com/customer-update, enabling customers to order travel money cash for store collection or home delivery, almost a month after a crippling ransomware attack.