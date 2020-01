East African airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus



Source: nairobiwire.com



Kenya Airways and RwandAir said on Friday that they had suspended all flights to and from China until further notice after a virus outbreak killed more than 200 people in China and spread to 18 countries. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Africa