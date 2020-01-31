Shares struggle for footing after virus-battered week



Source: www.ibtimes.com



World share markets fought to regain their footing on Friday as investors clutched at hopes that China could contain the coronavirus, even as headlines spoke of more cases and deaths, travel bans, evacuations and factory shutdowns. More in feeds.reuters.com »