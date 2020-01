Oil rises as WHO declares emergency, but opposes travel restrictions



Oil prices rose on Friday but were still set for a fourth consecutive weekly loss, as markets attempted to assess the economic damage of the coronavirus that has spread from China to around 20 countries, killing more than 200 people. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil