Tesla directors settle, isolating Musk as SolarCity trial looms



Added: 31.01.2020 2:16 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.upi.com



Directors of Tesla Inc settled a shareholder lawsuit over the company's 2016 acquisition of SolarCity Corp, leaving Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk as the lone defendant facing claims that Tesla paid $2.6 billion for a worthless solar energy system installer, according to court documents. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Music