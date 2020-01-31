Visa sees muted revenue growth in 2020, shares fall 3%



Added: 30.01.2020 23:43 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: money.usnews.com



Visa Inc on Thursday fell short of analysts' estimate for first-quarter revenue and said revenue this year would be crimped by incentives it provide to banking clients, sending its shares down nearly 3%. More in feeds.reuters.com »