Levi's shuts half its China stores on coronavirus outbreak, expects financial hit



Source: www.levistrauss.com



Levi Strauss & Co has shut about half of its stores in China due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus and will take a near-term financial hit as a result of the epidemic, Chief Financial Officer Harmit Singh said on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com »