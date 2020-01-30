ï»¿Thursday, 30 January 2020
Skywest orders 20 old-generation Embraer jets as order for newer jets remains paused
Added: 30.01.2020 21:42 | 14 views | 0 comments
Source: www.ndtv.com
Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday that U.S. regional carrier SkyBest Inc had signed a firm order for 20 E175 planes from the E1 generation, worth close to $1 billion, as an order for a newer, more efficient plane remains in limbo.
Brazil
Planes
