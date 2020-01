Enbridge defends plan to sell capacity on Mainline oil network



Source: www.mining.com



Canadian pipeline company Enbridge Inc said on Thursday its plan to sell nearly all capacity on the Mainline oil network for the long term is fair to shippers of all types and would benefit the western Canadian industry. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Oil