Coke, Fuze tea demand drive Coca-Cola's revenue beat, shares hit record high



Source: www.nwaonline.com



Coca-Cola Co's quarterly revenue beat market expectations on Thursday, driven by demand for the beverage maker's signature soda, flavored Cokes and Fuze teas, sending its shares up as much as 2.8% to a record high. More in feeds.reuters.com »