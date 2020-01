JLR parent Tata Motors posts third-quarter profit above estimates



Added: 30.01.2020 11:15 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.rushlane.com



India's Tata Motors Ltd on Thursday beat market expectation for quarterly profit, as sales for the maker of British luxury car brand Jaguar and Land Rover rose in China and it kept a tight lid on costs. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: India