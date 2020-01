JLR parent Tata Motors posts quarterly profit



India's Tata Motors Ltd reported a quarterly profit on Thursday, compared with a year-earlier loss, as the maker of British luxury car brands Jaguar and Land Rover kept a tight lid on costs. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: India