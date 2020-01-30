Global stocks tumble over China epidemic worries



Stocks across the world tumbled on Thursday as the death toll from a virus spreading in China reached 170, forcing airlines to cut flights and stores to close as the potential economic hit from the outbreak came into focus. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Stocks