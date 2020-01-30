Jaguar Land Rover boss to step down in September



The boss of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will step down from his role at the end of his contract term in September as Britain's biggest carmaker shows signs of improvement after a torrid 2019 of job cuts, deep losses and falling sales. More in feeds.reuters.com »