Facebook misses expectations for cost control, revenue growth slowing



Added: 29.01.2020 23:25 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.bizjournals.com



Facebook Inc said on Wednesday that growth would continue to slow as its business matured and it reported a surge in quarterly expenses, disappointing Wall Street expectations that the costs of improving privacy would level off. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Facebook