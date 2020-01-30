Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth to step aside in September: FT



Added: 29.01.2020 23:44 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.autocar.co.uk



Jaguar Land Rover's Chief Executive Officer Ralf Speth will step down in September when his contract ends, but will retain an advisory role at the British carmaker, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »