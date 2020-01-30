Oreo maker Mondelez sees coronavirus hurting first-quarter sales



Added: 29.01.2020 23:46 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



Mondelez International Inc , the maker of Oreos and Chips Ahoy cookies, on Wednesday said it expects first-quarter revenue will be impacted by the coronavirus spreading across China, and it has temporarily closed two factories. More in feeds.reuters.com »