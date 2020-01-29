ï»¿Wednesday, 29 January 2020
GE shares jump 10% on profit beat, higher 2020 cash target
Added: 29.01.2020 19:19 | 14 views | 0 comments
Source: www.globalauctionguide.com
General Electric Co sold vestors on its turnaround story on Wednesday, sending shares 10% higher on its quarterly profit and cash results that beat forecasts, and its bullish cash target for 2020.
