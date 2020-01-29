EU deals another blow to U.S., allowing members to decide on Huawei's 5G role

The EU followed Britain's example on Wednesday, allowing members to decide what part China's Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] can play in its 5G telecoms networks and resisting pressure from Washington for an outright ban.