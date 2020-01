EU guidelines allow members to either restrict or ban high risk 5G providers like Huawei

EU countries can either restrict or exclude high-risk 5G vendors from core parts of their telecoms networks, according to new EU guidelines announced on Wednesday, a move targeting China's Huawei Technologies but falling short of a U.S. call for a complete ban.