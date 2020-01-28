Lordstown Motors pursuing $200 million U.S. retooling loan, will show EV truck at Detroit show: CEO

Electric pickup truck start-up Lordstown Motors is pursuing a $200 million loan from a U.S. Energy Department program to retool a former General Motors factory in northeast Ohio, Chief Executive Steve Burns told Reuters.