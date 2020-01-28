U.S. economy on path to 'solid' 2020 growth; budget deficits to top $1 trillion

The U.S. economy will grow at a "solid" rate of 2.2% this year, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office forecast on Tuesday, but with federal budget deficits hitting $1.015 trillion.