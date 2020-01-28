Freeport CEO 'looking forward' to deals once expansion projects done



Source: uk.reuters.com



Freeport-McMoran Inc , the world's largest publicly traded copper producer, would consider acquisitions, mergers or other deals once three ongoing expansion projects finish by 2022, Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said in an interview on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »