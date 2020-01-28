Sainsbury's Coupe says exit not due to failure of Asda deal



Source: www.business-reporter.co.uk



The boss of British supermarket group Sainsbury's , Mike Coupe, said he was not stepping down in May because of his failure to buy rival Asda last year. More in feeds.reuters.com »